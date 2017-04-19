Rowe to deliver first State of the City as Portsmouth mayor

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — John Rowe is set to deliver his first State of the City address as mayor of Portsmouth on Wednesday afternoon.

Rowe is expected to talk about business developments, the future of the city and challenges and opportunities.

Rowe became Portsmouth’s newest mayor in last November’s election, defeating incumbent Kenny Wright.

The 2017 Portsmouth State of the City is scheduled to start 12 p.m. at the Renaissance Portsmouth Hotel and Conference Center.

Stay with WAVY for updates from Rowe’s speech.