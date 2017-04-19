Inmate stabbed at state prison in Pasquotank County

PASQUOTANK COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — An inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institute was stabbed by another inmate during an argument Tuesday night.

Pasquotank County Sheriff Randy Cartwright says two inmates — 29-year-old Trenton Devay Hodge and 24-year-old Larry Eugene Allred — were fighting in the dorm area of the prison when one stabbed the other.

Cartwright says Allred stabbed Hodge multiple times in the upper torso. Allred told deputies that the altercation started on the basketball court earlier that day. He claimed Hodge continued to antagonize him and the fight ensued.

Hodge was treated and released at Sentara Albemarle Hospital and taken back to the correctional institute.

The stabbing remains under investigation and the sheriff says the results will be sent to the District Attorney’s Office for possible charges.

Allred is serving a sentence for robbery with a dangerous weapon, and Hodge is behind bars for felony breaking and entering.