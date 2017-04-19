Hampton police: 157 guns stolen from cars since 2016

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say more than 100 guns have been stolen from cars since the beginning of last year.

Police say it’s an issue that affects everyone, because it means guns are in the hands of people who shouldn’t have them.

The townhouse community of Hampton Woods has grown through the years and all under the watchful eye of Community Association President John Byrd. He says it’s usually safe.

“Although here lately, we’ve had the problems associated with people breaking into vehicles,” Byrd said.

Car break-ins are a trend that Byrd has tried to curb on his street.

“Everybody knows you’re supposed to lock your vehicles,” Byrd said.

It’s lesson that should be spread throughout the city — especially when you find out what police say thieves have taken.

“An upward trend in vehicles that have been broken into where firearms have been taken,” said Sgt. Matt Bond.

Since 2016, police report 157 firearms have been stolen from cars. Sgt. Bond said in most cases, no one locked the cars.

“I think it’s very revealing at how easily a criminal can get their hands on a firearm that shouldn’t be in the hands of a criminal,” he explained. “This could all be avoided by simply removing the gun and locking your car door.”

It is a simple plea: Take the guns inside.

Hampton police have a new unit aimed to get all guns off the streets.

“In that same time frame, the gun crimes task force in Hampton, as well as police operations have recovered 364 firearms from the streets,” Sgt. Bond said.

According to police, of those guns, they can only confirm that more than a dozen that came from car break-ins. Police said to keep more guns off the streets, neighbors need to do the simple thing: Take them out of their cars at night.

On John Byrd’s block, he agreed.

“Well yes, for crying out loud,” Byrd said.

The fastest way to get some guns off the street is by taking them inside.