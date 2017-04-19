Former gym manager arrested for embezzlement in Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C (WAVY) – A former manager of a Nags Head gym has been arrested for embezzlement following a 21 month investigation.

John Stuart Golliday, 59, of Kill Devil Hills, was arrested on Wednesday, April 12 for allegedly embezzling almost $50,000 from the Outer Banks Sports Club, located in the 2400 block of South Croatan Highway.

Golliday, who worked for the club from 2008 through 2015, is accused of using gym funds for personal purposes.

Golliday was taken to the Dare County Detention Center, where he was charged with one count of embezzlement and released on a $2,500 bond.