ERC to discuss refund checks for victims of excessive toll fines

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Elizabeth River Crossings will hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about refund checks to customers who were victims of excessive toll fines.

The news conference comes a few weeks after Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced that customers who payed fines greater than $2,200 would be reimbursed.

McAuliffe said in March that the checks would be delivered within 60 days.

Philip Shucet, who was recently named the new CEO of ERC, is expected to talk Wednesday about the status of reimbursement checks.

10 On Your Side learned earlier this month that some of the checks would be sent out before April 30.

ERC stated in a news release Wednesday that the first round of checks have been mailed out. Shucet is also expected to discuss ERC’s settlement program.

10 On Your Side’s Joe Fisher will be in Portsmouth for the news conference.

WAVY is planning on streaming it live.