VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A person was burned in a boat fire in Virginia Beach on Wednesday.

Firefighters were called to the 2100 block of E. Kendall Circle at 3:39 p.m. The fire department says the fire has been put out.

Nightingale was called to the scene to airlift the burn victim to the hospital.

10 On Your Side is working to learn more information. Stay with WAVY.com for updates on this developing story.