Counting Kindness – Calling All Dogs

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – What began as a school requirement turned into a much larger mission for one Virginia Beach boy.

13-year-old Patrick Long needed volunteer hours for school. He had trouble finding a place that would allow a middle schooler to help out. So, he took matters into his own hands.

Patrick started his own non profit. It’s called “Calling Alls Dogs, Inc”. He plans dog walks to raise money for animal rescues and shelters in Hampton Roads. The events are also a way for other students to gain volunteer hours.

The Calling All Dogs launch event is next month. It is May 20 at Mt. Trashmore in Virginia Beach. Funds raised will go to the Go Rescue Pet Adoption Center in Virginia Beach.

To get more information about Patrick’s non profit and the dog walk, visit www.callingalldogsinc.com