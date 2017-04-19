Burfoot set to begin serving prison sentence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Suspended Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot is expected to report to federal court Wednesday in order to begin serving a prison sentence.

Burfoot was sentenced on Monday to six years in a public corruption case. Monday’s sentencing came more than four months after a jury convicted him on six of eight counts — including wire fraud and perjury charges.

Prosecutors said from 2005 through February 2011, Burfoot was part of a scheme and solicited money, car payments and home appliances from people with matters before city council and, in exchange, promised to perform specific official acts on their behalf.

The group that spearheaded an effort to remove Burfoot from office called the sentence a slap on the wrist.

“We were looking for him to confess and have some degree of repentance for his behavior. But he showed no remorse,” said John Wesley Hill with the Citizens Recall Committee.

Burfoot was suspended from office in January, and the city’s chief deputy treasurer, Amelia Ortega, was appointed as acting treasurer.

An emotional Burfoot addressed members of the media ahead of Monday’s sentencing, and maintained his innocence in this case.

“I believed in my innocence and I believed in my truth,” Burfoot said. “And in this country, I think every person should be entitled to a fair and impartial trial. And they should fight for what they believe in. And I fought for what I believe in: My truth. They brought every city official in this courtroom. Every one. And I still maintain my truth.”

Burfoot was given 48 hours following the sentencing to set his mother’s affairs in order before reporting for his sentence. His father passed away after the trial.

Prosecutors objected to this request on Monday, arguing that Burfoot needed to be incarcerated that day.

In their closing arguments, they called Burfoot an enemy of the City of Norfolk who caused lasting injury to the city’s reputation.

Defense attorney Andrew Sacks said the sentencing was not ideal, but was a “big relief” compared to the 15.5 years prosecutors asked for on Monday.

Sacks is planning to appeal the sentence.

