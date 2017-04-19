3-year-old boy dies from injuries sustained in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A three-year-old boy died after he was shot Wednesday night in Norfolk.

Police say emergency crews were called to the 9500 block of 19th Bay Street around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a child shot.

Once on scene, officers found the boy suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. He died shortly after arriving.

Detectives have not released any circumstances surrounding this shooting. Authorities are still investigating.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

