Yorktown woman facing child porn charges after allegedly texting images to inmate

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A York County woman is facing charges including child pornography and forcible sodomy after authorities say she texted images to an inmate in North Carolina.

Lt. Dennis Ivey with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office says Social Services received a report from an inmate in February of 2016.

He says an investigation found 38-year-old Nicole Prevatt, of Yorktown, sent some images through texting of her performing sex acts on children she knows.

According to Ivey, a Social Services investigation found evidence that Prevatt had victimized the children before.

Prevatt has been charged with possession of child porn, indecent liberties, two counts of forcible sodomy, and producing and distributing child porn.

