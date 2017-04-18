Tips for keeping your kids safe from abduction

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Over the past week, the WAVY Facebook page has been buzzing with parents concerned about two reports from mothers who believed people were trying to abduct their children.

10 On Your Side looked into the cases from Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Police continue to investigate a reported incident at the Norfolk Botanical Garden, in which a mom says a woman grabbed her son’s hand. A police spokesperson says, “The circumstances do not rise to the level necessary to pursue charges for an attempted abduction at this time.”

Virginia Beach police also investigated a situation in a neighborhood and found it was not what it seemed.

While no one was hurt and no charges were filed in either case, this seemed like a good time to remind parents of what you can do to protect your children.

10 On Your side showed you an FBI app a few months ago that stores your child’s important information and can be accessed quickly in case they ever go missing. It is free to download.

Safety experts also recommend snapping a quick selfie as you’re headed out to large public gatherings so you can show them exactly how your child looks on that day, down to the clothes they’re wearing.

Also, be sure to talk with your children — not just about stranger danger, but about people they know.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reports about 90 percent of abducted children are actually taken by someone they know. So talk to kids about people who touch inappropriately and trusting their gut feeling. You can find more tips on prevention and talking to children here.