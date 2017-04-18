Police: Multiple people in custody following bank robbery in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A bank robbery in Virginia Beach Tuesday morning ended with multiple people in custody, police say.

Virginia Beach police say two masked suspected entered a PNC bank branch on Virginia Beach Boulevard just before 11 a.m., and left with cash.

Responding officers received descriptions of the suspects and were able locate people matching the descriptions.

Police say they have multiple people at this time, but have not said whether or not anyone was charged.

An investigation into the robbery is still active, police say.

