State police patrol car sideswiped responding to crash in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police say a vehicle sideswiped a trooper’s patrol car Tuesday morning on Interstate 64.

The trooper was reportedly responding to another accident shortly after 6:30 a.m. when this accident happened. State police say traffic was moving less than 5 mph at the time.

The incident happened on I-64 East in Hampton, just east of the I-664 interchange, according to state police.

Police say there was very minor damage to both vehicles involved. No injuries were reported.

