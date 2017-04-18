Search continues for man who robbed Newport News credit union in March

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are still searching for the man who robbed a 1st Advantage Credit Union in Newport News last month.

At 9:59 a.m. on March 20, the suspect entered the credit union located at 12490 Warwick Boulevard and robbed a bank customer inside and the bank.

Police say the man pulled out a gun, approached two tellers and a customer who was opening an account. She had her money lying out on a desk. The robbery stole money from one of the tellers and the customer.

No one was injuries.

After the robbery, the suspect ran from the scene heading northbound. Police described him as a black male with a medium complexion, about 5 feet 9 inches to 6 feet tall, between 30 and 40-years-old with a medium build. He was last seen wearing a green short sleeve shirt with a white and yellow emblem, khaki pants, a long sleeve black shirt, white shoes, a black mask and pink gloves and was armed with a black and chrome handgun.

If you know anything about this robbery, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.