Portsmouth mother wanted for abduction turns herself in

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Portsmouth mother who authorities say abducted her two sons has turned herself in to police.

Portsmouth police say Asia Jarvis turned herself in at 5 p.m. on Monday, and is now facing charges of abduction and domestic assault and battery.

An Amber Alert was issued Friday for her two sons, 5-year-old Dominique Eugene Jarvis and 1-year-old Messiah Khyon Jones-Jarvis. The children were found on April 15 safe and unharmed.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY for updates.