ERIE, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say the man sought in the Cleveland Facebook killing shot himself to death after a chase.

Steve Stephens was spotted this morning by PSP members in Erie County. After a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself. — PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 18, 2017

