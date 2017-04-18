Norfolk City Council to hold public hearing on 2018 proposed budget

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk is asking for opinions from residents on the city’s proposed budget for next year.

The budget plan would provide $67 million over five years to revitalize five poverty-stricken neighborhoods.

Neighbors who want to weigh in can do so at the Norfolk City Council’s public budget hearing, which is set for 6 p.m. on April 19 at Granby High School, 7101 Granby Street.

City council will have three work sessions before adopting a final budget on May 23.