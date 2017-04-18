No arrests and no answers in three-year-old Ahoskie murder

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – An unsolved murder has haunted Ahoskie, North Carolina for more than three years.

85-year-old Ruby Baker was found shot in her home — the victim of a home invasion back in March 2014. To this day, there have been no arrests and no answers for her family. Over the last three years, police say they’ve received a number of tips about Baker’s death, but none of them have been enough to figure out who is responsible. They know the more time passes, the harder it becomes.

Baker moved in to her home on Parker Avenue in 1953. Most days, she was seen walking through the neighborhood.

“If she met you one time, she would tell you I love you,” said Baker’s daughter Linda Meeks.

But on that cold, snowy day in March 2014, Baker was shot and killed inside of her home.

“There was police everywhere, and they were mad. They wanted to find the person who did it,” said Billy Baker, another of Ruby’s four children. Billy was with her just hours before the killing.

Still grieving over their loss, the Baker family is still asking — who killed their mother?

“They said it’s going to be tough to, take a long time just to be solved, and the waiting game is the hardest thing,” said Billy.

It’s a waiting game that’s lasted three years, frustrating police. Lt. Jeremy Roberts, with Ahoskie Police, said, “The person who did this doesn’t deserve to walk the streets of Ahoskie.”

Investigators say on March 2, 2014, police got a call from Baker’s home alarm system. They arrived three minutes later and found a door open. After a quick search, they found Baker shot.

“There are two words in one sentence you never, ever want to hear: Mama and morgue,” said Meeks.

Mama, as her kids and grandkids called her, had laid her clothes and jewelry out, all ready for Sunday morning church — not suspecting that day would bring anything different.

Lt. Roberts said, “If there was anyone that has been the victim of a crime that you could say was a true innocent person, it would be Ms. Baker. There’s no question about it.”

But the person who caused this pain to the community and the Baker family is still out there, her now kids walking their town every day wondering “are you the one who killed my mama?”

They know they may never have closure, but hope they can one day get answers.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigators are assisting in this case. Anyone with information is asked to call Ahoskie Police at 252-332-5011 or Crime Stoppers at 252-332-4066.