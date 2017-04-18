Navy sailor pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy sailor pleaded guilty Tuesday to four counts of possession of child pornography.

Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Keane Davis was arrested on Nov. 1, 2016.

According to court documents, a detective was looking into computers possibly involved in the possession and distribution of child pornography. In May 2016, an investigator tracked a file of known child porn to an IP address that returned to Davis.

In October 2016, a detective got a search warrant for Davis’ home. Officers with Virginia Beach police executed the warrant. A forensic investigator found multiple files of child pornography on a computer and external hard drive found in the home, court documents say.

Court paperwork says during an interview, Davis admitted to possessing child porn.

Davis is set to be sentenced on August 8.