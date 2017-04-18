Man seriously injured in Norfolk shooting

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Norfolk on Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Gilpin Avenue at 8:47 p.m. for a report of gunshots heard. When police and medics arrived to the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with a life-threatening injury.

Detectives searched the area for clues and determined the shooting happened in the 9300 block of Granby Street, near Maple Avenue.

Investigators haven’t released any additional details about the shooting. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

