Man sentenced to over four years for credit card theft, fraud

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — One of three men who were accused in a credit card theft operation out of Virginia Beach’s Town Center was sentenced Tuesday.

A judge sentenced Andre Randall to a total of 17 years with all suspended except four years and two months. Randall must be on good behavior for 13 years. He must also pay restitution to credit card companies affected by his crime.

On April 10, police say officers were called to the Ruth’s Chris restaurant in the 200 block of Central Park Avenue. Employees told police that the three suspects tried to use a stolen credit card to pay their bill. The owner called police after she was notified by the credit company of the attempted fraudulent purchase.

The three men — 25-year-old Roget Smith, 25-year-old Dwayne Session and Randall — were arrested as they were leaving the restaurant. Police found stolen credit cards they say the men had tried to throw away.

Police say the men spent more than $20,000 in Virginia Beach and Norfolk with stolen card numbers.

All three men are from New York and were in Virginia Beach for a week before they were arrested.