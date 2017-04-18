Home Sweet (Automated) Home

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Whether your motivation is saving lives or saving money you may want to turn to technology to make your home a more efficient fortress. From turning lights on and off, to being able to see who just rang the doorbell while you’re at work, Cox Homelife security and home automation technologies can help you regulate a lot more than the temperature!

Cox Homelife

Security, Video Monitoring and Home Automation

Visit COX.com/Homelife to learn more

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show sponsored by Cox Communications.