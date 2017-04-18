Hampton PD: Cyclist hit by car after failing to stop for traffic light

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police say a cyclist was hit by a car Tuesday morning after failing to stop for a traffic light.

Police spokesman Sgt. Matt Bond says a black Lexus was turning on to Mercury Boulevard from Big Bethel Road when the accident happened.

The cyclist, a man from Hampton, was traveling against traffic on Mercury going toward Big Bethel.

Police say he failed to stop for the light and was hit by the Lexus. The accident happened around 8:45 a.m.

Medics took him to the hospital with injuries classified as non life-threatening.

Bond says an investigation into the accident is ongoing.