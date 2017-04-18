Group that led recall of Anthony Burfoot disappointed by sentence

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The group that spearheaded the effort to remove Norfolk Treasurer Anthony Burfoot from office say his sentence, which he’s expected to begin serving in less than 24 hours, is a slap on the wrist.

“We are highly disappointed,” said John Wesley Hill with the Citizens Recall Committee.

Hill was in court when a federal judge handed down Burfoot’s sentence Monday. He had hoped Burfoot would have a change of heart. Burfoot has maintained his innocence from day one.

“We were looking for him to confess and have some degree of repentance for his behavior. But he showed no remorse,” said Hill.

As he was walking into court awaiting his sentencing Monday, Burfoot addressed reporters with tears in his eyes, saying he fought for his truth, and that he would do it again if he must. Hill called those crocodile tears.

“He is a super con artist and he has conned his lawyer, he has conned the judge, he has conned other elected officials. He seemingly has conned everyone in the City of Norfolk,” Hill told 10 On Your Side.

Burfoot is set to report to federal court at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, where he will be processed and transported to a federal prison. His attorney, Andrew Sacks, plans to appeal the conviction.