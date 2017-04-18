Four companies looking to develop old Dome site in Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Four companies are in the running to develop the old Dome site at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

The city wants to see the land between 18th and 20th streets turned into a family friendly area filled with shops and restaurants.

The four companies include ESG, which has a hand in the arena project, and the Cordish Companies, which is renovating the Waterside District in Norfolk.

A committee plans to have a decision on a which company will move forward by this summer, so an agreement can be written up for city council to approve.