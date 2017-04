NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An inmate who escape custody in Newport News nearly two weeks ago has been caught, according to Newport News police.

Thomas Brabham escaped the custody of deputies at Riverside Regional Medical Center on April 5. Deputies had taken Brabham to the hospital for medical attention before he escaped.

Police said Tuesday that Brabham was found and taken in to custody in Ohio.

