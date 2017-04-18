Civil trial begins for retired Norfolk officer in 2013 shooting case

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A retired Norfolk police officer is in federal court this week for a lawsuit that stems from a shooting four years ago.

Marius Mitchell is suing retired officer Neal Robertson for $10 million, claiming Robertson was negligent and used excessive force when he shot Mitchell in 2013.

Mitchell said he was heading into a 7-Eleven off Hampton Boulevard when he heard someone with a gun order him back in to the car. He was scared and ran away, he told a jury on the first day of the civil trial Tuesday.

In opening statements, Robertson’s attorney said his client chased Mitchell and later fired his gun after Mitchell jumped into Robertson’s unmarked police car. The car was dragging Robertson through the parking lot as his arm was stuck, Robertson’s attorney said.

Mitchell’s attorney argued that his client got into the car for refuge and that Mitchell said, “I give up. I give up.” He said Robertson shot Mitchell at least three times and that the officer had other options available to him.

On the stand Tuesday afternoon, Mitchell said he was outside of the car when he was shot and could not explain how the car was able to move during the incident. The jury saw photos of Mitchell’s injuries and his medical bills.

In 2015, Mitchell was found not guilty of stealing the cruiser and dragging the officer. Norfolk’s Commonwealth’s Attorney determined Robertson’s use of force was justified.

Attorneys for the plaintiff and defendant said they had no comment. Norfolk City Attorney Bernard Pishko had no comment on the case, according to Norfolk Corporate Communications Director Lori Crouch.

Testimony continues Wednesday morning. The trial is expected to last three days.