City council votes to dedicate Va. Beach road to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — After several months of discussion, the Virginia Beach City Council unanimously voted Tuesday to dedicate Virginia Beach Boulevard to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

In December, the city launched a virtual poll to get an idea of how the public felt about the idea. More than half of the 1,600 people who voted opposed the plan, but city officials said they believed that was because there was confusion over the intent of the initiative.

The road won’t be renamed, but will include additional signage to honor King.

Dedication signs will span from Atlantic Avenue to Newtown Road.