CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Va.) is scheduled to hold a town hall Tuesday night in Chesapeake.

The congressman is expected to address topics including President Donald Trump’s proposed budget as well as the ongonig debate regarding the Affordable Care Act — also known as Obamacare.

A news release from Scott’s shows the town hall is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Indian River Community Center.

Stay with WAVY for the latest updates.