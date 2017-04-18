Beach council holds work session to discuss all-day kindergarten, stormwater tax

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach City Council held a work session Tuesday to discuss several topics on the table.

Two of the big talking points were all-day kindergarten and the proposed stormwater tax.

City Manager Dave Hansen presented the proposed budget for 2018 to city council in late March. The budget plan calls for two tax increases for residents.

The first tax hike — a 1.25 cent increase to the real estate tax — would help implement a full-day kindergarten program beginning next school year. The Virginia Beach School Board passed a resolution in early March to ask council for an additional $14 million to start up the program. The proposed budget accounts for a two-year implementation of that program.

The second proposed increase calls for an additional 2.5 cent tax per household per day for stormwater fees, which equates to about $9.12 per household, per year. That money is to help pay for the city’s stormwater program.

No decisions were made on either subject Tuesday; city leaders will have another meeting on each topic next month. The budget will go for a vote in the city council in May.