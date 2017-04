PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from the Virginia Air and Space Center. Bob Greismer, CEO and Executive Director at the Virginia Air and Space Center was here to inform us about the upcoming Astronaut’s Table 25th Anniversary Gala.

The Astronaut’s Table

Saturday from 6 to 10pm at the Virginia Air & Space Center in Hampton

Tickets are available at VASC.org or by calling (757) 727-0900 extension 705