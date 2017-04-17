Three indicted on accessory to murder charges in Kirshem Sanders’ death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Three people were each indicted on an accessory to murder charge Monday in relation to a January homicide.

25-year-old Jordan Nathaniel Copeland, 24-year-old Rashadee David Jones and 22-year-old Mekera Lexus Washington are all charged in connection to the shooting death of Kirshem Sanders.

Sanders was shot and killed in Virginia Beach. His body was then dumped in an alley near Maryland Avenue in Portsmouth.

Originally, Copeland was charged with Sanders’ murder, but then the charges were thrown out. Prosecutors said they didn’t have enough evidence to prove he was the shooter.

Copeland, along with Rashadee Jones and Makera Washington, were all charged with accessory to murder. Court records say they were then when the Sanders was shot and killed inside a town house on Hill Meadow Drive. They allegedly helped move the body and clean up the blood.

Copeland is expected to plead guilty to the accessory charge on May 24. Jones is also expected to enter a guilty plea to the charge against him on May 24. Washington is set to go to trial on May 24.