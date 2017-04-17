Teen from Va. Beach bitten by shark in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WAVY) — A teen from Virginia Beach is recovering from a shark bite.

17-year-old Keanan Perry was surfing in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday and says he caught a wave all the way to shore and into a sand bar. He says he got off his board and felt something when he hit the sand.

“I’d hopped off my board and right when my foot had hit, I guess I set my foot right in front of it. I was in his territory and he bit my foot,” Perry said. “When it happened, I didn’t believe it at first. When I lifted my foot out, I was like, ‘I was bit by a shark.’ I was shocked at first.”

Perry says he won’t let this experience stop him from surfing again.