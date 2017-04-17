Suspect at large after leading Newport News officers on two foot chases

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police are still searching for the man who led officers on two foot chases and broke into a home to avoid arrest.

Police say they went to the Oyster Point Place Apartments on April 13 to serve felony warrants on Bayshon Allen. As officers tried communicating with Allen inside an apartment on Dusk Lane, they say he broke out an apartment window and took off running.

Officers say they lost track of Allen after he hopped a fence.

At some point, police say the 23-year-old suspect broke into an unlocked apartment in the same complex. The neighbor came home to find Allen covered in blood and vomiting on the bathroom floor.

Allen asked the neighbor to take him to another apartment complex and the man complied because he feared for his safety, according to the Newport News Police Department.

“Fear is a natural thing, and most people don’t know how to deal with it. They just give to whatever the situation is,” said Chris Litwin, a neighbor who says police frequent the apartment complex near Jefferson Avenue and J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

Around 8 p.m., police on patrol in the area learned the whereabouts of Allen. They tried to serve the warrants a second time, according to police, and he broke out of another window and took off running again.

Police say Allen originally faced two felony counts of buying or receiving stolen goods and a felony probation violation. He now faces abduction, burglary and petit larceny charges in connection with the April 13 incident.

Anyone with information about Allen’s whereabouts are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.