Special Report: Kids Conquering Cancer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Each week, a new child walks through the doors at the Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters cancer center ready for treatment.

This year, 35,000 children are in active cancer treatment across the country.

These kids are fighting for their lives at a hospital that’s doing its best with new programs to keep the ‘child’ in their childhood.

Bryan Sellitti, a child life specialist, said, “These kids are forced to grow up quickly around here, you have 4 years old who act like teenagers because they are exposed to so much different knowledge.”

