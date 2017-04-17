SBA offers loans to Hampton Roads businesses impacted by Matthew

HAMPTON ROADS (WAVY) — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Monday that federal economic injury disaster loans are available to small businesses and private nonprofit organizations in Virginia affected by Hurricane Matthew.

The SBA’s disaster declaration includes the following areas: Accomack, Charles City, Franklin City, Isle of Wight, James City, Newport News, Northampton, Prince George, Southampton, Suffolk City, Surry and Sussex.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s economic injury disaster loan program is available to eligible farm-related and non farm-related businesses that suffered financial losses as a direct result of the hurricane.

Those who want to apply can do so online. You can also call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or send an email. Loan applications can be downloaded from the SBA’s website, too. Completed applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas, 76155.

Completed loan applications must be returned no later than Dec. 12, 2017.