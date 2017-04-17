Evidence hearing set in 1977 Portsmouth rape case

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A hearing is scheduled Monday morning for a man fighting to clear his name of a rape he says he didn’t commit.

Roy Watford pleaded guilty in 1977 to raping a 12-year-old girl in exchange for no jail time. Watford, who was 18 years old at the time, has claimed that DNA evidence proves he is innocent.

He was sentenced to 10 years of probation, but has been fighting to clear his name.

Watford and his three borthers were accused of the crime. The cases against two of his brothers, Anthony and Evelio Watford, were dismissed and dropped.

The Virginia Supreme Court ordered an evidentiary hearing for Monday, April 17.

This comes several months after Attorney General Mark Herring’s office motioned to deny or dismiss a writ of innocence motion that was field by Watford’s attorney.

Attorney Jon Sheldon filed paperwork last November, arguing that new evidence proved Watford’s innocence. This evidence included the fact that the victim never named Watford as her attacker, and names another set of brothers as possible suspects.

