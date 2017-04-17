Pickup truck hits home in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A pickup truck hit a home in Suffolk Monday.

Dispatchers received a call at 12:29 p.m. about an accident in the 3300 block of Holland Road.

Police say a Ford F-150 was traveling on the road, trying to make a right turn when it was hit in the rear by a tractor-trailer, causing the F-150 to hit a home.

The man behind the wheel of the Ford had minor injuries. He was treated at the scene and then was taken to a local hospital.

No one inside the home was injured.

Police are still investigating.