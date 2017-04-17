Marcus Evans will return home to Virginia, announces he’ll transfer to VCU

One of the most highly-sought after transfer guards in the country has made his decision. Chesapeake’s Marcus Evans, a former star at Cape Henry Collegiate, announced on Twitter he will transfer from Rice University to Virginia Commonwealth University.

Evans, who narrowed his choices down to VCU, Miami and Arizona, will once again be coached by Mike Rhoades, the Rams’ new head coach who, like Evans, left Rice.

Evans averaged 19 points per game for the Owls last season, along with 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest. He’s also the fastest player in Conference USA history to reach 1,000 career points, and is the first in Conference USA history to record 500 points, 100 assists and 100 rebounds in a season.