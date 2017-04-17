Man stabbed overnight on Greenleaf Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man is expected to survive after police say he was found with stabbing wounds overnight in Norfolk.

Police spokeswoman Jo Ann Hughes says officers were called to Greenleaf Drive shortly after midnight on Monday for a possible stabbing victim.

Officers found a man suffering a stab wound. According to police, he was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is expected to be OK.

Police say anyone with information on this incident can call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.