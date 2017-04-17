In the Kitchen: Shredded Chicken Sliders and Fried Pickles!

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you think the COVA Beer Fest is only about a bevy of beverages, think again! Nisa Cochran whipped up a couple of examples of the food offerings you will also find at this family friendly event. Bring your blanket or lawn chair and enjoy live entertainment, local food trucks, Virginia craft beer and a Virginia wine garden.

May 6th

Noon – 5pm

Hunt Club Farm – Virginia Beach

Tickets available now – $25 General Admission (buy in advance and save)

Military Discount provided at the door with ID

CoVA Beer Fest.com