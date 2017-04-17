In the Audience: My Help My Hope and 757 VIP Lifestyle

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Two powerful organizations have teamed up to help victims of domestic abuse recover and rebuild. My Help, My Hope is well on their way to opening a shelter to house local women who escape abusive situations, and 757 VIP Lifestyle is helping women reclaim their physical, emotional and spiritual well-being.

BeYOUtiful Beauty, Health & Fitness Fair

Saturday, May 20th

9am to 2pm

Constant Center – Norfolk

Strike Out Domestic Violence Bowl-A-Thon

Saturday, June 3rd

6pm to 8pm

Signet Bowling Center – Chesapeake

For more information on both events visit MyHelpMyHope.org or find them on Facebook.