Hampton man pleads guilty to murder in toddler’s 2015 death

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man pleaded guilty Monday to murder in the 2015 death of a toddler.

Jeffrey Allen Brown is set to be sentenced on August 25.

Emergency crews were called to a townhome in the 2000 block of Seldendale Drive on Jan. 30, 2015 for a report of an unresponsive two-year-old. First responders rushed the child from the Seldendale Farms Community to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The toddler was identified as Brianna Sandy.

Detectives investigated and an autopsy determined homicide as a result of trauma was the child’s cause of death.

Brown was arrested and was charged with murder and child neglect.