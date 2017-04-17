Hackers steal payment card information from IHG hotels

(WAVY) — InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is warning guests that hackers may have accessed their payment card information at locations throughout the country and in Hampton Roads.

IHG says it has received several reports of unauthorized charges on cards used by customers to pay for their hotels.

The company hired a cyber security company to look into payment card processing systems. The investigation found malware to steal payment card information at certain franchise hotel locations. The malware searched for track data, which sometimes has the cardholder’s name, card number, expiration date and verification code. The theft took place between September 29, 2016 and December 29, 2016.

IHG owns Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Candlewood Suites, Crowne Plaza, Even, Hotel Indigo, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, InterContinental, Kimpton Hotels and Resorts, and Staybridge Suites.

You can find a list of affected hotels here.

Anyone who stayed at an affected location is encouraged to review statements for any unauthorized activity and report it immediately to your bank or credit card company.

If you have questions about the breach, IHG asks that you call 855-330-6367 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday. If you live outside the U.S., call 800-290-9989 from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, Monday to Friday.