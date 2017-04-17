Grand jury indicts two teens charged in Virginia Beach shootings

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Two teens were indicted Monday on murder charges in connection to two shootings in Virginia Beach last year.

Nicholas Isaiah Cates and Angelo Antonyio Worlds, both 18, were arrested in connection to six shootings.

A grand jury on Monday indicted Cates on charges of first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. Worlds was indicted on a first-degree murder charge, three counts of malicious wounding and four counts of use of a firearm.

18-year-old Nicholas Cates was facing two murder charges from two separate shootings. One of those shootings killed 34-year-old Zacarias Ayala. It happened Dec. 2, 2016 on Hawk Avenue.

However, at a court hearing in late March, a judge dismissed the murder charge against Cates, because he said the prosecution didn’t prove Cates knew the shooting was going to happen.

Worlds is accused of killing Ayala. The detective testified that he admitted to killing Ayala, because he was high on prescription pills.

Prosecutors say they are still evaluating the first-degree murder charge against Cates to determine whether or not it will be reinstated.

Cates is scheduled to go to trial on May 30. Worlds is set to go to trial on June 5. Both are expected to be tried as adults.

