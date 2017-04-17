Grand jury indicts man on charge of torturing cat to death

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach man was indicted by a grand jury Monday for allegedly killing a cat.

22-year-old Curtiss Allen Kinzey is charged with torturing or mutilating a cat causing death.

Last October, police said they were called to a home in the 1600 block of Cutty Sark Road to help someone. Police say the 911 caller stated that Kinzey had killed the family pet.

According to Kinzey’s arrest warrant, he told officers he fed the cat poison before choking it and dumping in the garbage, where officers found the animal. The warrant also states Kinzey had been drinking and was not taking his prescribed medication.

Kinzey is expected to plead guilty at a court hearing on April 19.