PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – You can put the pedal to the metal and help fight rare cancers at the 3rd Annual Crush Cancer Cycle for Survival indoor cycling event coming to Onelife Fitness next month. Rosemary Wilson from Virginia Beach City Council, Tony Nero, former president of Armada Hoffler and Landon Sanderl from Lynnhaven Middle School joined Chris Reckling on The Hampton Roads Show to tell us all about this high energy event for a great cause.

Crush Cancer – Cycle for Survival

May 7th

1pm to 5pm

Onelife Fitness – Virginia Beach Blvd

LetsCrushCancer.org

Facebook: Crush Cancer VB

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by Onelife Fitness.