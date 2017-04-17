Crew aboard USS Oscar Austin deploy from Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Crew aboard the USS Oscar Austin left from Naval Station Norfolk Monday morning for a deployment.

More than 300 crew members man the Arleigh Burke-class, guided-missile destroyer.

The Oscar Austin came back from an eight-month deployment in 2015.

Crew members recently took part in a live-fire exercise off the coast of North Carolina, along with the USS Vella Gulf, USS Leyte Gulf and USS James E. Williams.

