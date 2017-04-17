Couple rescued from sinking boat at Lone Star Lakes in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach couple was rescued from a sinking boat while on the water at Lone Star Lakes in Suffolk Sunday.

Emergency crews were called to the park, located in the 400 block of Kings Highway, at 6:30 p.m. The boaters called 911 saying that their rubber Zodiac boat hit something in the lake and was losing air and taking on water.

Crews from the Chuckatuck Volunteer Fire Department got on scene 10 minutes later. The fire department had a boat on the way, but before they could even use it, firefighters on scene borrowed a jon boat from a family that had just returned from fishing on the lake.

The pair in the sinking boat were both wearing life vests. They were rescued from the water about 200 yards offshore, clinging to the deflated boat. They were treated at the scene and didn’t have to be taken to the hospital.