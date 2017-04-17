City of Norfolk holding job fair at Scope in June

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — If you’re looking for a job, there’s a job fair coming up at the Scope that will host 75 local employers.

The Pathway to Prosperity Job Skills Training and Job Fair also offers four workshops in May ahead of the hiring event.

The workshops will touch on interview techniques, resume preparation and how to navigate a job fair. They will be held on:

5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 15 at Huntersville Community Center

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on May 16 at Mount Gilead MB Church

3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on May 17 at Southside Aquatics Center

12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on May 18 at Second Calvary Baptist Church

The job fair will be held June 1 at Scope’s Exhibition Hall from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can find more information and register here.

The Norfolk Pastors’ Coalition, Opportunity Inc. Norfolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority, Virginia Employment Commission and the City of Norfolk partnered to make these events happen.